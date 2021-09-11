Left Menu

Telangana Congress stages protest, demands that state govt fulfil its promises to barber community

The Telangana Congress held a protest in Hyderabad on Saturday demanding that the state government fulfil its promises to the barber community.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:01 IST
Telangana Congress stages protest, demands that state govt fulfil its promises to barber community
Dasoju Sravan, spokesperson of Telangana Congress. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Congress held a protest in Hyderabad on Saturday demanding that the state government fulfil its promises to the barber community. Party workers and members from the barber community were present at the protest.

Telangana Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan addressed the protest being held by the party's state unit. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Barber community in Telangana is a very notable community, not only in terms of political context but also in social life."

He said that during the Telangana movement, barbers played a significant role. "K. Chandrashekar Rao's government had promised to build 30,000 modern saloons at government cost. Today, traditional barbers have become jobless, they lost their livelihood because of the corporates who established unisex saloons," said Sravan.

Sravan added that since 2018, Congress Party has been demanding the Chief Minister to fulfil all the promises made to the barber community. "We held a protest to remind CM KCR of the promises he made for the barber community. I demand CM KCR to immediately set up 30,000 saloons and give free electricity of 250 units," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021