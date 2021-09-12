Left Menu

UP: Vikassheel Insaan Party files complaint against Nishad Party chief for using objectionable, threatening language

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has filed a complaint against the Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad for allegedly using objectionable, threatening language against the VIP President Mukesh Sahani.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 13:56 IST
Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad has been accused of using objectionable language against VIP chief. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has filed a complaint against the Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad for allegedly using objectionable, threatening language against the VIP President Mukesh Sahani. "Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party president Sanjay Nishad threatened to kill our party president and Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani and burn alive the party workers in a video shown on a popular news channel," said a letter to the police by party's state president Lotan Ram Nishad.

"It is evident in this viral video that Sanjay is using threatening and objectionable language. It poses a threat to the lives of our party chief and the workers who believe in the ideology of our party," it added. "It is our request that action is taken against the Nishad Party chief and he is arrested after filing of an FIR," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

