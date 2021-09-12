UP: Vikassheel Insaan Party files complaint against Nishad Party chief for using objectionable, threatening language

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has filed a complaint against the Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad for allegedly using objectionable, threatening language against the VIP President Mukesh Sahani. "Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party president Sanjay Nishad threatened to kill our party president and Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani and burn alive the party workers in a video shown on a popular news channel," said a letter to the police by party's state president Lotan Ram Nishad.

"It is evident in this viral video that Sanjay is using threatening and objectionable language. It poses a threat to the lives of our party chief and the workers who believe in the ideology of our party," it added. "It is our request that action is taken against the Nishad Party chief and he is arrested after filing of an FIR," it said. (ANI)

