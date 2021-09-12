Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to bring bill seeking exemption from NEET

Tamil Nadu government will bring a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) tomorrow.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 17:07 IST
Tamil Nadu to bring bill seeking exemption from NEET
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu government will bring a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) tomorrow. Taking to Twitter Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that NEET is a major issue of the country and his government will bring a bill seeking an exemption to the state.

"Another death on the altar of NEET. Let education be a qualification and let destroy qualifications alone for the education itself which is injustice. Tomorrow we will bring the Permanent Exemption Bill for NEET. Let us take NEET as an issue of the Indian subcontinent," tweeted Stalin. Stalin's remarks came after a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21. "Government of India (GOI) is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," tweeted the Congress MP.

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021