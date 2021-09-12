Tamil Nadu to bring bill seeking exemption from NEET

Tamil Nadu government will bring a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) tomorrow. Taking to Twitter Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that NEET is a major issue of the country and his government will bring a bill seeking an exemption to the state.

"Another death on the altar of NEET. Let education be a qualification and let destroy qualifications alone for the education itself which is injustice. Tomorrow we will bring the Permanent Exemption Bill for NEET. Let us take NEET as an issue of the Indian subcontinent," tweeted Stalin. Stalin's remarks came after a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21. "Government of India (GOI) is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," tweeted the Congress MP.

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

