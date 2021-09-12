Left Menu

J-K: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah express sadness over death of cop in terrorist attack

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed their sadness over the death of a cop who was shot in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Khanyar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 17:33 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo/ANI).
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed their sadness over the death of a cop who was shot in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Khanyar. In a tweet, Mufti said, "Saddened to hear about the death of Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family."

Jammu And Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in his tweet said, "Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat." Police officer Arshid Ashraf was shot earlier by a group of terrorists who attacked a police party in the Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, injuring the police officer. The officer succumbed to his injuries in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital later.

"Police officer Arshid Ashraf who was shot at by terrorists in Khanyar succumbs to his injuries," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

