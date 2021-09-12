Had Harsimrat rejected farm ordinances, farmers would have spared ‘black day’: AAP

Had Harsimrat Kaur Badal not "signed" the Centre's farm ordinances, the SAD would not have needed to observe September 17 as "black day", the Aam Aadmi Party said on Sunday.

AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan made the remarks taking a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal's announcement on Saturday that they would observe September 17 as "Black Day" on the completion of a year of the promulgation of the ordinances.

The SAD had also said its workers would take out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament to seek the repeal of the three farm laws.

"If Harsimrat Kaur Badal had not signed the ordinances as Union minister, the black day would have never dawned on farmers," said Sandhwan.

Sandhwan, however, appealed to all pro-farmer organisations and political parties to observe September 17 as a "black day" at the national level to support farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government has turned out to be become the "most dictatorial government in the history of India, violating the rights of the farmers, labourers, employees and students of the country".

The AAP MLA also said the agitation against the "black laws" from the land of Punjab has not only empowered farmers in India but also created awareness among the farmers and labourers of the USA, Canada, Australia, Europe and Africa, for the protection of their rights. "When the Akali Dal Badal has unwittingly declared September 17 as a black day with reference to anti-agriculture black laws, they should also repent for signing the farm ordinances and campaigning for the agricultural laws for three months," he said. The AAP leader further said in fact, the Akali Dal was "one of the pioneers of black agriculture laws" and had been "a big supporter and propagandist" of these laws. He said in Punjab, the Akali Dal was not allowed to enter the villages and cities by the public. Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned as Union minister while the Akali Dal had quit the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws last year.

