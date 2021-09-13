Left Menu

Maharashtra: Water level rises in Godavari after heavy rainfall

The water level which has been rising in the Godavari River due to continuous heavy rainfall led to river banks being breached in Nashik district on Monday.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:31 IST
Maharashtra: Water level rises in Godavari after heavy rainfall
Visual of waterlogging due to heavy rains. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The water level which has been rising in the Godavari River due to continuous heavy rainfall led to river banks being breached in Nashik district on Monday. The torrential rain has disrupted normal life and led to a flood-like situation in Nashik, bringing life to a standstill.

Earlier, on Sunday, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai informed through Twitter, "With the formation of a depression over north-west Bay of Bengal & adj. Odisha coast and its expected west-northward movement, Monsoon active over Konkan belt and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra." The India Metrological Department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021