22 link roads, 3 National Highways blocked in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 22 link roads and 3 National Highways (NH) are blocked in Himachal Pradesh, said the state's Disaster Management Authority on Monday. In the Status Report of Public Utilities disrupted due to landslide/cloudburst/flash flood/heavy rainfall during last 24 hours, the authority mentioned that 22 link roads and 3 National Highways were blocked in the state.

The authority said that the NH-5 in Kinnaur district was closed due to damage to Urni bridge, the NH-305 in Kullu district was closed due to heavy rainfall and, NH-003 in Lahaul Spiti was was closed due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass. Earlier, boulders fell and damaged the Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Punan village of the Nankhari area of the Shimla district after heavy rainfall in the region. (ANI)

