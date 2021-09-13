22 link roads, 3 National Highways blocked in Himachal Pradesh
As many as 22 link roads and 3 National Highways (NH) are blocked in Himachal Pradesh, said the state's Disaster Management Authority on Monday.
- Country:
- India
As many as 22 link roads and 3 National Highways (NH) are blocked in Himachal Pradesh, said the state's Disaster Management Authority on Monday. In the Status Report of Public Utilities disrupted due to landslide/cloudburst/flash flood/heavy rainfall during last 24 hours, the authority mentioned that 22 link roads and 3 National Highways were blocked in the state.
The authority said that the NH-5 in Kinnaur district was closed due to damage to Urni bridge, the NH-305 in Kullu district was closed due to heavy rainfall and, NH-003 in Lahaul Spiti was was closed due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass. Earlier, boulders fell and damaged the Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Punan village of the Nankhari area of the Shimla district after heavy rainfall in the region. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal CM lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 66.50 crore in Lahaul-Spiti
Himachal Pradesh completes 100 pc Covid-19 first dose innoculations
Himachal Pradesh announces Rs 1 cr reward for Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Nishad Kumar
Himachal Pradesh sees 96 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Colleges open after over five months as Himachal records 5 deaths, 251 fresh virus cases