Farmers demand withdrawal of move to shift organic certification department

The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has said it was against the proposal of the State government to shift the Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department from here to Chennai.

In a memorandum submitted to Coimbatore District Collector on Monday, president of the association S Palanisamy said the organic farmers of the Kongu region, comprising eight western districts of the State, would face problems, including transportation if the department was shifted to the capital city. A couple of days ago, president of the BJP agricultural wing G K Nagaraj met the Collector demanding withdrawal of the proposal failing which, the former said, the ryots would stage a demonstration on September 21 across the region.

