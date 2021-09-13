Left Menu

Farmers demand withdrawal of move to shift organic certification department

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:43 IST
The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has said it was against the proposal of the State government to shift the Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department from here to Chennai.

In a memorandum submitted to Coimbatore District Collector on Monday, president of the association S Palanisamy said the organic farmers of the Kongu region, comprising eight western districts of the State, would face problems, including transportation if the department was shifted to the capital city. A couple of days ago, president of the BJP agricultural wing G K Nagaraj met the Collector demanding withdrawal of the proposal failing which, the former said, the ryots would stage a demonstration on September 21 across the region.

