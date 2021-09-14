Left Menu

Odisha: Goods train derails on Angul-Talcher Road section, services affected

A goods train derailed between Angul and Talcher Road single line railway section on Tuesday, train services affected in the Dhenkanal-Sambalpur Rail Section.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:51 IST
Odisha: Goods train derails on Angul-Talcher Road section, services affected
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train derailed between Angul and Talcher Road single line railway section on Tuesday, train services affected in the Dhenkanal-Sambalpur Rail Section. According to the East Coast Railway department, 12 trains have been cancelled due to the derailment of the goods train.

"Rourkela-Puri Special, Puri-LTT Special, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Special, Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Special, Hatia-Puri Special, Puri-Durg Special, Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special, Durg-Puri, Puri-Hatia Special, Rourkela-Gunupur Special, Gunupur-Rourkela Special and Puri-Rourkela Special," mentioned in the release. "Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Rourkela has been partially cancelled on September 14, will run between Rourkela and Sambalpur City and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur City and Bhubaneswar from both the directions," said East Coast Railway department.

Seven trains en route have been diverted following are the listed train. "02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Special from Anand Vihar on September 13 will run via Chakradharpur-Jaroli and Jakhapura, 08503 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Special from Visakhapatnam (now at Khalikot) will run via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur, 08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg on September 13 now at Boinda will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 08451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Special from Hatia on September 13 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 02145 LTT-Puri Special from LTT on September 12 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 04709 Bikaner-Puri Special from Bikaner on September 12 now at Rairakhol will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 05128 Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Gunupur on September 13 now at Talcher Road will run via Kapilas Road-Jakhapura-Jaroli," stated in the release.

However, restoration work is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021