Odisha: Goods train derails on Angul-Talcher Road section, services affected

A goods train derailed between Angul and Talcher Road single line railway section on Tuesday, train services affected in the Dhenkanal-Sambalpur Rail Section. According to the East Coast Railway department, 12 trains have been cancelled due to the derailment of the goods train.

"Rourkela-Puri Special, Puri-LTT Special, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Special, Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Special, Hatia-Puri Special, Puri-Durg Special, Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special, Durg-Puri, Puri-Hatia Special, Rourkela-Gunupur Special, Gunupur-Rourkela Special and Puri-Rourkela Special," mentioned in the release. "Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Rourkela has been partially cancelled on September 14, will run between Rourkela and Sambalpur City and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur City and Bhubaneswar from both the directions," said East Coast Railway department.

Seven trains en route have been diverted following are the listed train. "02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Special from Anand Vihar on September 13 will run via Chakradharpur-Jaroli and Jakhapura, 08503 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Special from Visakhapatnam (now at Khalikot) will run via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur, 08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg on September 13 now at Boinda will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 08451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Special from Hatia on September 13 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 02145 LTT-Puri Special from LTT on September 12 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 04709 Bikaner-Puri Special from Bikaner on September 12 now at Rairakhol will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 05128 Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Gunupur on September 13 now at Talcher Road will run via Kapilas Road-Jakhapura-Jaroli," stated in the release.

However, restoration work is underway. (ANI)

