Left Menu

Delhi: FIR filed against LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan in rape case

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Bihar's Samastipur Prince Raj has been booked for allegedly raping a girl.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:27 IST
Delhi: FIR filed against LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan in rape case
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Bihar's Samastipur Prince Raj has been booked for allegedly raping a girl. Prince, who is also the president of the Bihar unit of the party, was booked in the national capital on August 9 for allegedly raping a former party member.

FIR was registered after the instructions of a Delhi court almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi. Raj met the victim for the first time in January 2020, who had also joined the party in 2019 as well.

As per police, both met at the Western Court, Janpath, Delhi, where Raj allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after drugging her and made a video of the act and threatened her. Raj then started visiting the victim's house regularly. Sensing the victim's efforts to get out of the forced relationship, he threatened her, the FIR copy stated.

According to the FIR, the victim also met senior party leader Chirag Paswan and informed him regarding the issue. Paswan also assured her of getting the entire matter resolved and she was persuaded to not file a case. No action was taken further, the victim alleged in the FIR. Later in February 2020, after the victim left the party, Raj filed an FIR against the complainant. He kept the victim in illegal detention for over 14 hours and in collusion with the police, fabricated all the evidence available against him, the complaint stated.

In May 2021, a complaint was submitted by the victim in the Parliament Street Police Station, New Delhi. On seeing a lack of action by the police, a Delhi court issued instructions to the police station and an FIR was registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021