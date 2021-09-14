Two injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Thane

Two people were injured in a road accident in Thane on Monday, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation. According to the municipal corporation, the incident took place on the Kapurbawdi-Nashik flyover in Majiwada, Thane.

"The accident happened after a truck trailer rammed into an auto-rickshaw and two people were left injured," said the Thane Municipal Corporation. "The injured people have been admitted to the hospital and no casualties have been reported," it added. (ANI)

