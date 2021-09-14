Left Menu

Two injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Thane

Two people were injured in a road accident in Thane on Monday, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation.

14-09-2021
Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people were injured in a road accident in Thane on Monday, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation. According to the municipal corporation, the incident took place on the Kapurbawdi-Nashik flyover in Majiwada, Thane.

"The accident happened after a truck trailer rammed into an auto-rickshaw and two people were left injured," said the Thane Municipal Corporation. "The injured people have been admitted to the hospital and no casualties have been reported," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

