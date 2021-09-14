Union Minister reviews progress of capital expenditure of Steel CPSEs

The Union Steel Minister, Shri. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh chaired a meeting here today to review the progress of capital expenditure (CAPEX) by Steel CPSEs. Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State, Shri Pradip Kumar Tripathi Secretary Steel and the CMDs of Steel CPSEs viz. Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), National Mineral Development Ltd. (NMDC), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) and Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. (MOIL) and senior officers of the Ministry of Steel attended the meeting.

During the detailed review of projects under implementation, the Union Minister emphasized the importance of capital expenditure in building steel infrastructure to spur high and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic period. The Steel CPSEs were directed to step up the pace of their CAPEX and to also streamline the processes for the timely completion of projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)