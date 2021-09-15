Rajasthan does not show Kolkata bride as sign of its development: Minister

Days after an Uttar Pradesh government's advertisement on state's development purportedly showcased a Kolkata overbridge, Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla said the Ashok Gehlot government does not have to show other state's development as its own.

Kalla made the assertion in an apparent dig at the BJP.

Replying to a debate on the power situation in the state, Kalla told the state assembly that the state government's work is visible on the ground. "We do not run the government with tweets and posters, we do not show the Calcutta Bridge in Lucknow. We do not confuse the public," he said. The minister said the result of the decision taken by the government is visible on the ground. Kalla also denied any scam in power purchase and said due to wrong policies of the central government, the price of coal has increased and its burden has fallen on common consumers. He said the state government has cut unnecessary expenditures.

Earlier, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore had alleged corruption in the purchase of electricity at higher rates. The opposition also staged a walkout while expressing dissatisfaction with the reply of the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)