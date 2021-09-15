Left Menu

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh reviews land issues of steel CPSEs

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh reviewed land issues of steel CPSEs and emphasised on the need to digitalize land records on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 06:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 06:36 IST
Visual of meeting chaired by Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh reviewed land issues of steel CPSEs and emphasised on the need to digitalize land records on Tuesday. Singh chaired a meeting with Chairperson and Managing Directors (CMDs) of Steel Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) here to review the land issues of Integrated Steel Plants of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and other steel CPSEs, informed Ministry of Steel.

The Minister reviewed various issues related to the land available with the Steel CPSEs. These included land available for future projects/expansion of plants and mines, land under encroachment, free-hold or lease-hold status, land use etc.

The Steel Minister was apprised about the action taken by the Steel CPSEs for the removal of encroachments and unauthorized occupants from their lands and quarters. Singh directed the Steel CPSEs to expedite action to remove encroachments so that the land and the quarters could be gainfully utilized by the Steel CPSEs.

The Union Minister further asked them to ensure that the unmutated land in the plants is urgently converted to mutated in the name of the CPSE, in consultation with the concerned Departments of the State Governments. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh emphasized that all land records of the Steel CPSEs must be digitalised and kept in safe custody. He underscored the significance of judicious use of all land available with the CPSEs for future needs, informed the official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

