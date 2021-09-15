Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests two persons in connection with Trilochan Singh Wazir murder case

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:04 IST
Prashant Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) West, Delhi(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir. "We arrested an accused, Raju in Jammu, involved in the death case of ex J&K MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir. He disclosed that 4 persons were present during the incident on September 3, where Wazir was shot dead. The victim was given sedatives with food," said Prashant Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Delhi.

Later, Delhi Police arrested another accused 67-year-old Balbir aka Billa in connection with the case. Earlier, on Friday, the FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with Wazir's murder was transferred to the crime branch.

Delhi Police recovered the decomposed body of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC, transporter and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir from a flat in Delhi's Basai Darapur on September 9. As per the police, the murder was pre-planned and the flat in Moti Nagar where Wazir was murdered was rented in January. The accused had also informed the landlord beforehand that the flat would be vacated by September 10.

The police investigation also revealed that the murder was initially planned in July but could not be executed then. The motive of the murder is expected to be clear when both suspects are arrested, the police said. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Wazir's death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

