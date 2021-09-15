UP: Farmers want proper compensation for land acquired by govt, local admin says ready for dialogue

As many as 17 farmers dug deep pits in an agricultural field here on Wednesday demanding adequate compensation in lieu of land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, officials said.

The protesting farmers from Mandola Loni and six other villages in the district have stayed put in the pits and said the district administration is not paying heed to their demands for rightful compensation.

The additional district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate and circle officer of Loni were sent to the spot for pacifying the farmers but they were adamant on their demands.

The administration is always ready to have a dialogue with farmers to sort out their grievance, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Intervention of any outsider would not be permitted and a notice has been served to the protesting farmers to not violate Section 144 of CrPC.

Section 144 of CrPC is a provision of law that empowers a district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate or any other executive magistrate to issue orders to prevent and address urgent cases of apprehended danger or nuisance.

Any type of cognisable activity will also not be tolerated, the DM said, adding that the administration would initiate talks with the farmers and then submit a report to the government.

