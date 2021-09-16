SIU to shine spotlight on importance of whistleblowing

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to host a five-part series of webinars that will shine the spotlight on the importance of whistleblowing in South Africa.

The first webinar is expected to be held on Sunday with SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, billed to lead a three-person panel, including former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, and former SIU head Willie Hofmeyr.

In a statement, the SIU explained what the first webinar will entail.

"The panel will unpack the importance of whistleblowing in the fight against corruption in South Africa. The panel will also look at the challenges confronting whistleblowers, as well as potential solutions to ensure a safer, more conducive environment," the statement said.

According to the investigating unit, the webinars are expected to cover themes such as "whistleblower and witness protection, understanding of how whistleblowing works, whistleblowing regulations and the legal framework" around it.

These themes will be unpacked by experts from the public, business and civil society.

The SIU said these webinars will also highlight the importance for potential whistleblowers to feel that they will be protected if they expose acts of potential corruption.

"The success of the fight against corruption is largely dependent on whistleblowers who continuously detect and report acts of malfeasance in all sectors of the society. However, the threats and perceived poor protection of whistleblowers remains a big challenge in the fight against corruption," the unit said.

According to the SIU, the webinars are born out of the Cabinet's adoption of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) which is a "blueprint" for the fight against corruption in the country.

"The NACS has six pillars and one of those pillars emphasize the need to promote and encourage active citizenry, whistleblowing, integrity and transparency in all spheres of society. The NACS has adopted "a whole of government and society approach" in the fight against corruption. This approach requires all sectors of society…to play an active role in improving anti-corruption and integrity regulations," the investigating unit said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)