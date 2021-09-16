Left Menu

Ministry of Culture to hold e-Auction of gifts and mementos received PM Modi

 Persons/organizations can participate in the e-Auction through the website: https://pmmementos.gov.in between 17th September and 7th October 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:17 IST
Ministry of Culture to hold e-Auction of gifts and mementos received PM Modi
 Persons/organizations can participate in the e-Auction through the website: https://pmmementos.gov.in between 17th September and 7th October 2021. Image Credit: indiaculture.nic.in
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organizing e-Auction of gifts and mementoes received by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others.

Persons/organizations can participate in the e-Auction through the website: https://pmmementos.gov.in between 17th September and 7th October 2021.

Proceeds from the e-Auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021