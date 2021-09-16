Ministry of Culture to hold e-Auction of gifts and mementos received PM Modi

Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organizing e-Auction of gifts and mementoes received by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others.

Persons/organizations can participate in the e-Auction through the website: https://pmmementos.gov.in between 17th September and 7th October 2021.

Proceeds from the e-Auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga.

(With Inputs from PIB)