Egypt President receives credentials of Qatari ambassador

HE the President also wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to promote the bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of the best of health and happiness to HE the President of Egypt, and to the government and people of Egypt of continued progress and prosperity.
HE President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi received on Wednesday the credentials of HE Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of the best of health and happiness to HE the President of Egypt, and to the government and people of Egypt of continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt entrusted HE the Qatari Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing HH the Amir the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar further development, progress and prosperity.

HE the President also wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to promote the bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

