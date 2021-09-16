Left Menu

Focus of training workers should be based on Quality and Quantity: Bhupendra Yadav

In his message to a function organized to observe the Workers Education Day Shri Bhupendra Yadav said there must be a Calendar of training programmes across the country, indicating places, processes, target groups, topics and time.

16-09-2021
Focus of training workers should be based on Quality and Quantity: Bhupendra Yadav
Shri Bhupendra Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government has taken historical steps towards labour reforms in the interest of the workers. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Labour and Employment Shri Bhupendra Yadav said that the focus of training workers should be based on 2Qs i.e Quality and Quantity of Training Programmes.

In his message to a function organized to observe the Workers Education Day Shri Bhupendra Yadav said there must be a Calendar of training programmes across the country, indicating places, processes, target groups, topics and time.

The Workers Education Day event was organized by the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Minister asked the board to develop a charter to analyse all the training being conducted by it.

Shri Bhupendra Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government has taken historical steps towards labour reforms in the interest of the workers. Referring to the 4 Labour Codes recently launched by the Government, he said they provide for the legal right of Minimum Wages to the entire 50 Crore labour in the country.

He said similarly, several measures were taken under the Occupational Safety and Health Code to provide for a safe and secure work environment to the labour and that the Social Security Code provides for a Universal Social Security Coverage. Shri Yadav said the Industrial Relations Code provides a transparent Dispute Resolution Mechanism.

He said the labour laws create an environment of mutual co-operation and harmony between the employers and employees. He expressed the hope that Labour reforms will establish a positive and trust-based work culture in the country.

The Union Minister for Labour and Employment called for increasing awareness on the National Career Service Portal of the Ministry as it is a major repertoire of information related to employment and training.

He also asked the Board to include the details about registering on e-Shram portal launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The portal aims to create a database of over 38 Crore unorganised workers in the country for the first time.

(With Inputs from PIB)

