Arjun Munda visits Bandipora under ongoing public outreach programme

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda today visited district Bandipora under the ongoing public outreach programme of the Centre Government.

The minister inaugurated several developmental projects and interacted with several public delegations, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions and political parties besides interacting with youth especially sportspersons.

He inaugurated a bridge at Bapora in Arin block that shall connect Arin with tribal areas upstream much to the convenience of the locals. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Panchayat Ghar.

Minister held a public interaction wherein several delegations called on the minister and apprised him about various issues being faced by them.

He told the tribal population of the district that government has launched many welfare schemes that shall change the socio-economic condition of the tribal population with a special focus on skill development and employment generation.

While interacting with the people, Union Minister said the Government has initiated a number of steps and measures for the welfare of tribal communities. He said his ministry has recently approved a project for Tribal Transit Accommodation at 08 locations to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 28 Cr.

He said the Department of Tribal Affairs is taking steps for effective implementation of The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Rights) Act 2006. He said the District Level and Sub-Divisional Level Committees have been constituted while the Tribal Affairs department is also working on developing community facilities under the community rights, including healthcare facilities, Anganwadi centres, roads etc.

While talking about tribal health plans he said, "The Tribal Affairs Department in coordination with National Health Mission and Department of Health and Family Welfare has rolled out a special Tribal Health Plan for the first time. An amount of Rs 15 Cr has been earmarked for the year 2021-22 which will include the establishment of Tribal Sub-centres, mobile medical care units for migratory population, machinery and equipment, capacity building and emergency response system".

Shri Arjun Munda said the UT government is shortly scheduled to roll out an ambitious scheme for the establishment of 1500 mini Sheep Farms at a cost of Rs 1500.00 Lakh during the current financial year which will provide employment to 3000 tribal youth. "The scheme will be an annual affair and every year Sheep Farms with 33% additional number shall be established".

He said the department recently authorised work on 16 Milk Villages at an estimated cost of Rs 1600.00 Lakhs which will provide employment to around 2000 youth and establish a network of dairy farms in J&K.

Union Minister said that government recently constituted a Working Group for the establishment of Tribal Research Institute headed by Secretary to Government, Tribal Affairs Department to take key steps for establishment of TRI museums, cultural centres and also putting in place an administrative framework which will go a long way in preserving the tribal art, culture, tradition, languages, literature; and their promotion. TRI is also in process of organising a number of programmes and rolling out a tribal fellowship programme.

He said the Tribal Affairs Department has rolled out an innovative "Tribal Youth Engagement Programme" under which notification has been issued for the selection of 500 youth in advanced and future skills. Department is also notifying the courses like Commercial Pilot License training and various aviation courses. Notification for 300+ skill slots has already been issued in management, soft skills, robotics, management, mass communications, entrepreneurship and tourism among others.

He said the department has also approved a Rs 300.00 Lakh project for developing Home Stays in 15 villages providing Rs 20 Lakh per village. Additionally, youth groups can avail of Rs 10 Lakh under the Mission Youth scheme of Tourist Village Network. The pilot project is aimed at promoting the tribal way of life and attracting tourists.

Later the Union Minister visited SK Stadium Bandipora and participated in sports activities besides inspecting stalls erected by various departments to showcase their performance and with an aim to create awareness about various welfare schemes being offered by them for the youth.

He distributed prizes among winning teams and players of various sports that were ongoing in the district including football, volleyball and tug of war.

Minister while interacting with the sportspersons, appreciated them for taking a keen interest in sports and urged them to be the beacons of peace. He said they will inspire other youngsters to utilize their energy in a positive way. He assured every possible support from the government to uplift the sports infrastructure in the district.

Sharing the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Arjun Munda said that the PM wants his ministers to assess the on-ground situations and take feedback from the public. 'The PM wants to ensure that the people's lives are being touched and positive change is brought', the minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)