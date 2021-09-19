Left Menu

Over 3,000 kg heroin seized in Gujarat's Mundra port, 2 held

ANI | Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 3,000 Kg heroin and arrested two persons from Mundra Port in Gujarat, sources said. Heroin was originated in Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran to Mundra Port. DRI conducted searches in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat, sources told ANI.

The investigation conducted so far has also revealed the involvement of Afghan Nationals, who are under investigation. Acting on specific intelligence that a consignment imported by M/s Aashi Trading Company, Vijaywada declared as semi-processed Talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran to Mundra Port, Gujarat is suspected to contain Narcotics drugs. Intelligence indicated that these drugs have originated from Afghanistan.

Accordingly, officers of DRI detained the two consignments for examination under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act,1985). The examination was conducted in presence of experts from Forensic Science Lab, Gandhinagar. During the examination, suspected narcotics drugs were recovered from both containers. Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team conducted tests and confirmed the presence of Heroin.

Accordingly, 1999.579 Kgs recovered from the first container and 988.64 Kgs recovered from the second container totalling over 2988.219 Kgs were seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

