Left Menu

Centre, state working together to make Rajasthan leader in exports: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:17 IST
Centre, state working together to make Rajasthan leader in exports: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PLMeena_lalsot)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Tuesday said both the state and the Centre are working together to make Rajasthan a leader in the field of exports.

He said the state government is running a ''Mission Niryatak Bano'' campaign under which more and more people are being linked by simplification of all the processes related to export.

Addressing the commerce festival programme organized on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Meena said it is the endeavour of the government that artisans and producers themselves should be able to export their goods.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India in association with Ministry of Industry and Handicrafts Export Promotion Council, Government of Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021