Odisha sets target to achieve export worth Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025

Odisha has set a target of achieving an export turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025, AK Tripathy, Principal Advisor to the Odisha chief minister said.

Tripathy said this while participating in the Vanijya Utsav organised here on Tuesday. "Odisha is the steel capital of India now and two aluminum parks are coming up. The state is set to become a top exporter in the country," an official statement quoting the former chief secretary said.

The Department of Commerce (DoC) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in association with the state MSME and Industries Departments organised the Vanijya Utsav, a conclave of exporters, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to showcase the country as a rising economic force.

Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, MSME Department of Odisha, said "The state has rich mines, mineral, marine, agricultural and other valuable resources and is contributing to the economic growth nationally. "In the first quarter of this year alone, Rs 41,000 crore worth of export has already been achieved." Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, said the focus should be on future export policies. "We need to start thinking about plans for the next 25 years so that when we celebrate India's 100th year of independence, we will be able to make it memorable," he said.

The event was organised in a hybrid mode where senior officials from the government of Odisha, DGFT, Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), ECGC, FIEO, and other stakeholders made presentations. PTI AAM MM MM

