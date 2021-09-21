Left Menu

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against Bengaluru FICN trafficker

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trafficker in a fake note seizure case registered in 2018 in Bengaluru.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:11 IST
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against Bengaluru FICN trafficker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trafficker in a fake note seizure case registered in 2018 in Bengaluru. The central agency filed the charge sheet in a special court in Bengaluru against the FICN trafficker Jahiruddin Sheikh.

The case was originally registered at Madanayakanahally police station in Bengaluru against three persons having possession of FICN of the face value of Rs 4.34 lakh. The accused were subsequently arrested. NIA had re-registered the case on September 6, 2018. Earlier, seven accused have been charge-sheeted by the NIA in this case.

NIA investigation revealed that Jahiruddin along with his associates had hatched a larger conspiracy for procuring, smuggling, transporting and exchanging of FICN at various places in the country. "The arrested FICN supplier used to procure high denomination FICN in huge quantity from Abdul Kadir and others and was further supplying it to Sabiruddin," said the NIA.

NIA arrested Jahiruddin on June 25 this year in Malda, West Bengal. The trial in the case is continuing against the earlier charge-sheeted accused persons, NIA informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021