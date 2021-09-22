Rajasthan governor inaugurates drip irrigation system, vermicompost units at Raj Bhavan garden

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday inaugurated the drip irrigation system, Azolla production and vermicompost units set up by Sri Karan Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner at the garden of Raj Bhavan here.

Mishra was briefed about the functioning of these units and their usefulness by the vice-chancellor of the university Jeet Singh Sandhu.

“Appreciating the establishment of these units, the governor said that the use of organic and natural methods in agriculture and horticulture is not only eco-friendly, but it is also the demand of the present time from the health point of view,” a release from Raj Bhavan said.

Sandhu told the governor that plants get sufficient moisture as per the requirement by using limited water in the drip irrigation system. Azolla acts as nutritious food for cows and livestock, which increases milk production, he said.

Vermicompost manure prepared by natural methods does not harm the land and fertility is also maintained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)