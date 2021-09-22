Left Menu

Rajasthan leading state in country in solar energy production: CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:47 IST
Rajasthan leading state in country in solar energy production: CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has become the leading state in the country in solar energy production with an installed capacity of 7,737.95 MW, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

According to a report released by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Rajasthan has the highest installed capacity of solar energy in India.

''I am happy to share that Rajasthan has come first in the country by installing 7,738 MW of solar power capacity,'' Gehlot tweeted.

This is the result of the Solar Energy Policy 2019 and the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Policy 2019 implemented by the state government, he said.

In a statement, the state government said it added new solar installed capacity of 2,348.47 MW and investments worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore in just eight months in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021