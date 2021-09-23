Left Menu

Tourism revives in Kerala: Luxury liner docks at Kochi

Kochi port's newly-built cruise terminal received its first batch of tourists on Wednesday as the luxury liner, MV Empress from Mumbai called at the port city, informed the Department of Tourism, Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-09-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 02:36 IST
The passengers from the luxury liner (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi port's newly-built cruise terminal received its first batch of tourists on Wednesday as the luxury liner, MV Empress from Mumbai called at the port city, informed the Department of Tourism, Kerala. This marks the revival of domestic tourism in Kerala.

Taking to Twitter, Kerala Tourism said, "The luxury liner M V Empress, with 1200 travellers on board, anchored at Cochin Port, Willingdon Island this morning." They said that an on-shore tour of Kochi was also scheduled for the guests and the tour itinerary included Mattancherry, Fort Kochi and a backwater.

According to Voyages Kerala, the tour agent, the next destination of the liner is the Lakshadweep islands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

