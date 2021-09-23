Left Menu

5-year-old boy died after tree fell on auto-rickshaw in Delhi

A five-year-old boy died after a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was seated near the IP Extension area of the national capital on Wednesday.

Updated: 23-09-2021 09:07 IST
A five-year-old boy died after a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was seated near the IP Extension area of the national capital on Wednesday. The victim was admitted to Shanti Mukand Hospital of the Karkardooma area in Delhi. As per the information shared by the hospital, the boy suffered a critical head injury in the accident causing his death.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for post mortem. Later, police reached the accident spot and found a tree lying on the road along with broken glass pieces of the auto.

"The accident spot has been inspected by the crime team and as per preliminary investigation, no foul play is suspected," police said. "However, further investigation is being proceeded under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," they added. (ANI)

