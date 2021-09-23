Left Menu

Jharkhand to conduct animal census from Oct 1

A three-month-long animal census will begin from October 1 in Jharkhand, a senior forest official said on Thursday. The preparation for conducting the animal census was in the final stage, the official said.Tigers, elephants, bears, leopards, and deer will be counted during the exercise.

A three-month-long animal census will begin from October 1 in Jharkhand, a senior forest official said on Thursday. The exercise will be conducted with the help of a camera trapping technique, and an indirect count method involving pug mark technique and pellet count, Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) Kumar Ashish said. All 31 divisional forest ranges and five wildlife sanctuaries of the state will be covered during the exercise, he said. The preparation for conducting the animal census was in the final stage, the official said.

Tigers, elephants, bears, leopards, and deer will be counted during the exercise. Three-day training of forest department personnel has commenced at the PTR headquarter in Medininagar, he said.

The personnel will be sent to the identified forest areas for the census process to be held under the supervision of senior forest officials, Ashish said.

