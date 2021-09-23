Left Menu

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

Keralas ruling LDF on Thursday called for a state-wide hartal on September 27 to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres anti-farm laws.The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the anti-farm agitation has announced Bharat Bandh on September 27 aiming at further strengthening and expanding the farmers agitation which began in November last year and the LDF in Kerala will observe state wide hartal on the same day in solidarity with it.This was announced by LDF convenor and CPIM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan after the meeting of the leaders of the ruling party alliance here.

Kerala's ruling LDF on Thursday called for a state-wide hartal on September 27 to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's anti-farm laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the anti-farm agitation has announced ''Bharat Bandh'' on September 27 aiming at further strengthening and expanding the farmers' agitation which began in November last year and the LDF in Kerala will observe state wide hartal on the same day in solidarity with it.

This was announced by LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan after the meeting of the leaders of the ruling party alliance here. Talking to reporters, Vijayaraghavan said five lakh people will participate in the protest in the state against the central government's anti-farmer policy.

He claimed that over 100 organisations including motor transport workers, bank employees and farmers organisations have extended their support to the LDF agitation. The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

