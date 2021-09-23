Left Menu

Rupala discusses livestock, dairy development with MPs of northern states

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday discussed with MPs of northern states ways to reach out to farmers to help them take benefits of central schemes for development of livestock and dairy sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:21 IST
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday discussed with MPs of northern states ways to reach out to farmers to help them take benefits of central schemes for development of livestock and dairy sector. Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Ladakh participated in the meeting, an official statement said. ''During the interaction, the Union Minister apprised MPs about the current developments in animal husbandry and dairying sector, scheme benefits and discussed various strategies for better implementation of livestock and dairy schemes in the field, so that large number of farmers can reap benefits from the sector,'' it said. Rupala said awareness campaigns should be organized across states with active participation of the Centre and state governments along with district officials for better outreach of scheme benefits to the livestock and dairy farmers. In the meeting, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed MPs that National Livestock Mission and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) schemes now have a component of breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs. Under RGM, 50 per cent capital subsidy will be made available to entrepreneurs directly for breeding multiplication farms for production and supply of high genetic merit heifers to farmers, he said. The minister also said National Livestock Mission (NLM) will help in creating rural entrepreneurship and better livelihood opportunity for unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sector paving the way towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by giving 50 per cent subsidy through hub-spoke model. That apart, the realigned National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) is focusing on milk procurement, processing, marketing and quality of milk and milk products.

Also, Livestock Health and Disease Control scheme aims to reduce risk to animal health by prophylactic vaccination against diseases of livestock and poultry, capacity building of veterinary services, disease surveillance and strengthening veterinary infrastructure. Further, operationalisation of Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) in states will facilitate delivering animal health services at farmers' doorstep, he added. Rupala appreciated MPs for their participation in the interaction and assured that the central government will take up their suggestions towards further growth of the sector.

