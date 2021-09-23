Raj govt approves Rs 387 crore under Smart Cities Mission

The Rajasthan government has approved funds worth Rs 387 crore for Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur under the Smart Cities Mission. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal made by the local self government department in this regard. The department had demanded release of Rs 30 crore each for Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur and Rs 60 crore for Jaipur under the Mission. Another proposal, which was sent with a demand to release the central government's share of Rs 147 crore and the state's share of Rs 90 crore allocated for the smart cities project, was also met, officials said. Thus, a total of Rs 387 crore has been approved for the project. PTI AG VN SRY

