Delhi-NCR states must adopt bio-decomposer solutions for problem of stubble burning: Delhi environment minister

Delhi-NCR states must adopt bio-decomposer solutions for the problem of stubble burning, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday. Rai was addressing a press conference after taking part in an online meeting called by Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to tackle the pollution problem in Delhi-NCR in the winter season.

Along with Yadav, Commission for Air Quality Management Chairman MM Kutty, the Environment Ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chief Secretary of Punjab were present in the meeting. While addressing the press conference, Rai said, ''For the past one week, we have been monitoring the air quality in Delhi. We specially monitored how Punjab and Haryana were contributing to the pollution in Delhi through stubble burning as the quantum of stubble burning increased in these states, the air quality worsened in Delhi.''

"We appealed to the Centre and the government of the neighbouring states to eradicate the stubble burning practices as soon as possible," Rai said. Speaking further, the environment minister said, "Every government should extensively use bio-decomposers which is an efficient and viable solution for stubble management."

"Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments informed that they are deciding on using bio-decomposers, the Minister said. "It has also come to our knowledge that farmers will be distributed only bio-decomposer capsules. We have delegated responsibility to the Agriculture Department Officials to oversee the bio-decomposer capsules right from its manufacturing," Rai said.

Environment Minister further informed that the Haryana government is incentivizing the farmers who are not burning their stubbles with Rs 1,000 and will be sanctioned with Rs 200 crores to subsidise the farmers for purchasing machinery to manage stubble. Talking about the effective measures to curb pollution Rai told "Everyone should treat this is as an emergency. We have requested the Union Minister to ensure that all public transport in NCR be run on compressed natural gas (CNG), following We also appealed to industrial units to be operated on Piped Natural gas (PNG) so that increasing pollution can be reduced.''

As the people are celebrating the festive season, Rai raised his concern over the Delhi pollution due to crackers burning during Diwali and requested neighbouring states to act on banning crackers. ''Delhi has banned crackers, therefore we requested other states to ban crackers too," he said. (ANI)

