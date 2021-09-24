Left Menu

PM Modi has strengthened internal security, enemies who used to intrude can't enter our borders, says Yogi Adiyanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the internal security in the last seven years.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the internal security in the last seven years. The Chief Minister said there were blasts and other kinds of violence that led to the deterioration of internal security before 2014.

"We all know what was the situation before 2014. Planes used to be hijacked, there were bomb blasts that claimed lives of innocents and jawans were martyred," he said addressing a gathering in Maharajganj where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Mahant Avaidyanath. He referred to violence caused by Naxals and the incidents of terrorism during the UPA rule and said these had been curbed by the BJP-led government.

The Chief Minister said the government has also strengthened the country's external security. "Other nations used to encroach our lands or intrude. Enemy nations who used to intrude our lands, today they can't enter our borders. We should welcome such leadership. Since the Modi government has come, the world is looking up to India. It is PM who has established BJP as the world's largest party," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also referred to Rajnath Singh's long association with Mahant Avaidyanath. He said eastern Uttar Pradesh was the focus area of his guru. "There was no educational institute here, Mahant Avaidyanath in the 1990s opened school for girls. When he came to know that girls are not able to get higher education, he asked me to open a girls degree college. Then BJP was not in power. I did not want to give bribes for college. Gradually, we opened the college," he said, paying tributes to his guru.

Mahant Avaidyanath was the chief priest of Gorakhnath temple. (ANI)

