Andhra Pradesh reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday. As per the health bulletin, the cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 20,44,490 including 13,535 active cases.
With 1,450 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 20,16,837. The total fatalities rose to 14,118. A total of 55,323 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 1,246 were tested positive.
Out of 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two were reported from Chittoor and Krishna districts each and one death each was reported from East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- East
- Prakasam
- Krishna
- Visakhapatnam
- Guntur
- Chittoor
- Nellore
ALSO READ
AP Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals remains in cold storage
Union Minister flags off first SpiceJet flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai
Negating Rama and Krishna is nature of people of one party: UP CM
Man held for rape attempt on minor in Andhra's Krishna district
Muslims should bow to ‘Indian culture’; Ram, Krishna, Shiva were their ancestors: UP minister