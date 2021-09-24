Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday. As per the health bulletin, the cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 20,44,490 including 13,535 active cases.

With 1,450 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 20,16,837. The total fatalities rose to 14,118. A total of 55,323 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 1,246 were tested positive.

Out of 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two were reported from Chittoor and Krishna districts each and one death each was reported from East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021