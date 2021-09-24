Union Food Secretary reviews paddy procurement arrangements in Punjab

Union Food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Friday held a meeting here with officials of the Punjab government to review paddy procurement arrangements during the upcoming season.

Pandey also appreciated initiatives taken up by the state government to curb bogus billing of paddy and suggested the Food Corporation of India to replicate such a measure in other states, according to a state government release.

He directed that constant vigil be kept on illegal recycling of PDS rice and strict action be taken against delinquents. With Punjab projecting 191 lakh metric tonnes of paddy production, the state officials said required arrangements for the procurement of crop are being made.

The Union Food Secretary also reviewed the distribution of subsidised food grains to identified beneficiaries in the state under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), Aatamnirbhar Scheme and National Food Security Act (NFSA). He stressed that there is an urgent need to bring in improved technological interventions to completely automate all distribution operations in order to ensure transparency and avoid any leakages in the Public Distribution System. Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Punjab Abhinav Trikha gave a detailed presentation on various schemes, arrangements being made by the state government for ensuring smooth procurement of paddy during Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)