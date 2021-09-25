Left Menu

Differently-abled minor raped, 5 molested at state-aided institute in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

A minor girl staying at a state-funded residential training centre for differently-abled people was raped, and five other inmates were molested by the caretaker and guard of the facility in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Friday.

ANI | Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:42 IST
Differently-abled minor raped, 5 molested at state-aided institute in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
District Collector Mahadev Kawre in Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl staying at a state-funded residential training centre for differently-abled people was raped, and five other inmates were molested by the caretaker and guard of the facility in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Friday. According to Pratibha Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashpur, the incident happened on Wednesday night.

"After receiving the complaint about this incident, we immediately started interrogating the accused. Two people are involved in this incident of sexual assault, caretaker and guard of the training centre. They allegedly raped a minor and molested her five inmates," Pandey told ANI. She further informed that the girls have been admitted to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up.

Looking at the severity of the case, District Collector Mahadev Kawre requested SP to investigate the case as soon as possible. "Both the workers involved in the incident have been suspended by the foundation officials," Kawre told ANI.

The Superintendent of the training centre, Sanjay, who filed the complaint with the police, said that he received the information about this incident from the sweeper. "I immediately reached the centre after receiving information from the sweeper. She told me everything about it and then, I filed an FIR against both the accused," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021