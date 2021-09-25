Left Menu

Property worth Rs 10 crore of Mukhtar Ansari's close aide demolished by UP administration

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and MP Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Umesh Singh's property worth Rs 10 crore located in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district was demolished on Saturday, said police on Saturday.

ANI | Mau (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:39 IST
Visual of police officials at the Umesh Singh's property (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and MP Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Umesh Singh's property worth Rs 10 crore located in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district was demolished on Saturday, said police on Saturday. "The building was demolished on the order passed by District Magistrate on September 24, 2021," said the UP police.

Police informed that "the four-storey building worth Rs 10 crore was illegally functioning in the name of Tridev Construction without the approval of the district administrative authority and was violating the provisions of UP (regulations of building operations) act, 1958." The building was demolished in the presence of the Police officials, Municipality officials, Additional District Magistrate, and Circle officer.

Mukhtar Ansari, a former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail. Ansari, an MLA from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

