Cyclonic storm Gulab crosses north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the cyclonic storm 'Gulab' crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:53 IST
A visual from a beach in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
"The Cyclonic Storm GULAB crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam and lay centred at 20:30 hours IST of 26th September 2021 over north Andhra Pradesh," tweeted the IMD.

Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

