Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Swami Vamdev Maharaj's statue in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statue of Swami Vamdev Maharaj and attended 'Sant Samagam' in Haridwar on Sunday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:14 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Swami Vamdev Maharaj's statue in Haridwar
Statue of Swami Vamdev Maharaj unveiled in Haridwar on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statue of Swami Vamdev Maharaj and attended 'Sant Samagam' in Haridwar on Sunday. Speaking to the reporters after unveiling the statue, he said, "Swami Vamdev Maharaj was a great personality. He played a vital role and devoted his life to the Ram Mandir which is today being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tribute to him. This statue will inspire the upcoming generations."

In a recent review meeting on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya held between August 27 and August 29, it was noted that construction work of the temple is proceeding as per the schedule and the plan to enable devotees to have darshan by the year 2023 seems within reach. Commenting on the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, he said, "Law will do its work. Action will be taken against the one found guilty."

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021