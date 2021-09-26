Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Swami Vamdev Maharaj's statue in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statue of Swami Vamdev Maharaj and attended 'Sant Samagam' in Haridwar on Sunday. Speaking to the reporters after unveiling the statue, he said, "Swami Vamdev Maharaj was a great personality. He played a vital role and devoted his life to the Ram Mandir which is today being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tribute to him. This statue will inspire the upcoming generations."

In a recent review meeting on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya held between August 27 and August 29, it was noted that construction work of the temple is proceeding as per the schedule and the plan to enable devotees to have darshan by the year 2023 seems within reach. Commenting on the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, he said, "Law will do its work. Action will be taken against the one found guilty."

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)