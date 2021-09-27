Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: Farmer bodies stage protests in TN

In solidarity with the nationwide strike demanding repeal of Centres farm laws, farmer bodies and Left parties on Monday staged protests in several parts of Tamil Nadu.In a protest held here, State Secretaries of the CPI and CPIM, R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan respectively, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and functionaries of the ruling DMK affiliated Labour Progressive Federation participated.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:20 IST
Bharat Bandh: Farmer bodies stage protests in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In solidarity with the nationwide strike demanding repeal of Centre's farm laws, farmer bodies and Left parties on Monday staged protests in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

In a protest held here, State Secretaries of the CPI and CPI(M), R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan respectively, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and functionaries of the ruling DMK affiliated Labour Progressive Federation participated. They raised slogans demanding the Central government to repeal the three contentious farm laws and not privatise public sector enterprises. Similar protests were held in other parts of the state including Kanyakumari in which office-bearers of ruling DMK and Congress party participated. The Marxist party backed Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) was among the trade unions that actively took part in the protests. The DMK's agricultural wing had days ago appealed to people, farmers and other sections of society to throw their weight behind the Bharath Bandh.

In Tiruchirappalli, President, National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, P Ayyakannu and volunteers who attempted to block a train near a bridge over River Cauvery were removed from that location and later detained in a marriage hall.

Similarly, farmers who attempted to stage rail blockade at Tiruchirapplli Fort railway station were dispersed by police personnel.

Shops and establishments were shut in several regions of Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta zone, like Tiruvarur and Tiruthuraipoondi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021