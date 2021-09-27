Bharat Bandh: Farmer bodies stage protests in TN

In solidarity with the nationwide strike demanding repeal of Centre's farm laws, farmer bodies and Left parties on Monday staged protests in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

In a protest held here, State Secretaries of the CPI and CPI(M), R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan respectively, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and functionaries of the ruling DMK affiliated Labour Progressive Federation participated. They raised slogans demanding the Central government to repeal the three contentious farm laws and not privatise public sector enterprises. Similar protests were held in other parts of the state including Kanyakumari in which office-bearers of ruling DMK and Congress party participated. The Marxist party backed Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) was among the trade unions that actively took part in the protests. The DMK's agricultural wing had days ago appealed to people, farmers and other sections of society to throw their weight behind the Bharath Bandh.

In Tiruchirappalli, President, National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, P Ayyakannu and volunteers who attempted to block a train near a bridge over River Cauvery were removed from that location and later detained in a marriage hall.

Similarly, farmers who attempted to stage rail blockade at Tiruchirapplli Fort railway station were dispersed by police personnel.

Shops and establishments were shut in several regions of Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta zone, like Tiruvarur and Tiruthuraipoondi.

