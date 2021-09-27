Left Menu

Farmers' call for Bharat Bandh has full support of SP: Akhilesh

Expressing his support to the farmers agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre and their Bharat Bandh call, Samajwadi Party SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the ruling BJP, which is not giving respect to farmers, has lost the moral right to remain in power.He also claimed that the farmers movement has started becoming a cause of disintegration within the BJP Samyukta Kisan Morchas Bharat Bandh has full support of the SP.

27-09-2021
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing his support to the farmers' agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre and their ''Bharat Bandh'' call, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the ruling BJP, which is not giving respect to farmers, has lost the moral right to remain in power.

He also claimed that the farmers' movement has started becoming a cause of disintegration within the BJP ''Samyukta Kisan Morcha's 'Bharat Bandh' has full support of the SP. The arrogant BJP, which is not giving respect to the 'annadata' (farmers) of the country, has lost the moral right to remain in power. The farmers' movement has started becoming a cause of disintegration within the BJP,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag #BJP_Khatam (BJP finished).

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions leading the 10-month-old agitation demanding a repeal of the three contentious farm laws, has given a call for the ''Bharat Bandh'' on Monday.

In a separate tweet, Yadav regretted that the original form and quality of the ''Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway'', the foundation of which was laid by him, was compromised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''I am happy that the Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway, the foundation of which was laid to remove the poverty and backwardness of Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), has been completed. But it is also sad that the BJP has compromised its original form and quality. The BJP does not know how to make way for development,'' he said, using the hashtag #sp_ka_kaam_janta_ke_naam (SP's work is for the people).

