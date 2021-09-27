Left Menu

Huge potential for religious tourism in India: Anurag Thakur on World Tourism Day

'Religious tourism' sector in India is extremely wide and there are huge potential and scope for the same in the country, said Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Monday.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur speaking to ANI on Monday . Image Credit: ANI
'Religious tourism' sector in India is extremely wide and there are huge potential and scope for the same in the country, said Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Monday. Thakur, who is in Jammu and Kashmir, visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, the tourism sector got a boost after peace was restored with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Now, people are visiting religious places and definitely, the number of tourists has also increased here. "The temple of Mata Kheer Bhavani is very important for religious tourism. It is not only the centre of faith for Kashmiri Pandits, but devotees from other parts of the country also visit the temple to see the goddess," said the union minister.

Referring to the religious in different parts of the country, he said, "I personally believe that the area of religious tourism in India is large. If you see in Himachal Pradesh, there are three times more tourists than the population and out of which two-three part of that tourist are also 'religious tourists'." He further appealed to people to visit Valley and said, "Kashmir is a very beautiful place. Like Mata Vaishno Devi and Baba Amarnath, many people are also visiting Mata Kheer Bhavani temple. These are some places,also associated with religious beliefs and tourism. We have a very deep association with faiths."

Significantly, after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the central government is trying to give impetus to all the ongoing schemes in Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, all the Union Ministers are taking stock of the development works in different areas. (ANI)

