Hong Kong shares edge up as energy and consumer staples gain

Hong Kong shares edged up on Monday, led by energy and consumer staples sectors, while a power crunch in mainland China sent heavy industry stocks lower. The Hang Seng index rose +0.1%, to 24,208.78 and the China Enterprises Index fell 0.3%, to 8,583.82 points.

** The energy sub-index rose 2%. China's state-run oil and gas major, CNOOC Ltd, jumped 5.1% on its Shanghai listing plan, making it the biggest gainer on the Heng Seng Index. ** The consumer staples, healthcare sub-index , and financials sub-index added 1.1%, 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

** HSBC rose 1.5% as the release of an executive at telecoms company Huawei fuelled hopes the global bank would benefit from an easing in tensions between the United States and China. ** A sub-index tracking materials finished down 3.1% as China's power crunch, caused by tight coal supplies and toughening emissions standards, has triggered a contraction in the heavy industry across several regions.

** An index tracking Hong Kong-listed gaming stocks dropped 4.2% as measures of Macau's pandemic prevention is expected to stay in place until after the National Day Golden Week, traditionally a peak season for Macau traveling and gambling. ** China Evergrande's electric car unit plunged 9.4% after it warned it faced an uncertain future unless it received a swift injection of cash and said it would not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)