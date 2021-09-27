Left Menu

Bharat bandh fails to evoke any response in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agriculture laws failed to evoke any response in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, a senior police officer said here.

All services, including public transport, banks and commercial establishments, were operating normally in the frontier state, he said.

There have been no protests and life remained normal in the state capital, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said.

There was no impact of the bandh in other parts of the state as well, a senior government official said, adding, the state government has taken enough precautions to prevent any untoward incident during the day.

Government offices, private establishments, educational institutions remained open, while banks, post offices worked normally, the SP said.

The Bharat Bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, marks one year since President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three controversial laws and 10 months since thousands of farmers set up camp at Delhi’s border points to voice their protest.

The bandh is in effect from 6 am to 4 pm.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

