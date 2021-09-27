Kejriwal launches 'Dekho Mere Dilli' mobile app to boost tourism

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched Delhi Tourism mobile app "Dekho Mere Dilli" to boost tourism on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Addressing the media at the event, Kejriwal said, "The tourists who want to visit Delhi can now plan their tour by using the "Dekho Mere Dilli" mobile app. They can plan their entire tour on one platform. They can even buy tickets for the places they want to visit in the national capital."

The Chief Minister said that the app has all the information about eating joints, fun places, historic sites, entertainment venues in the national capital while adding that the tourist can also locate places within 5 km with the help of the app. "With this, we have the hope that the tourism sector in Delhi will get a boost. People from all around visit here and they face difficulties in getting information about these places. So this app will help tourists," said Delhi CM.

He further urged everyone, including the people of Delhi, to download the tourism app "Dekho Mere Dilli". Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the app will help the tourist to plan their complete journey.

"Dekho Meri @ArvindKejriwal launched the Delhi Tourism's mobile app today. Our Govt strives to give tourists from all over the world the best experience when they visit Delhi. Now tourists can plan their complete journey from this one app," he said in a tweet. He further said through this app we can tell people coming to Delhi about the places in the city.

"The flavour of tourism is associated with happiness, if there is tourism, then there is happiness and if there is happiness, then there is tourism. When we named this app, Dekh Meri Dilli, it seemed that we were making an invitation card. The average time tourist stays in Delhi is one and a half days and our effort is to convert it into two and a half days," he said. "When I was given the responsibility of this department, the CM had instructed me to work keeping in mind three types of people. First, those who are coming to Delhi for some work, we can tell them about the places of Delhi, secondly, those who are coming to see Delhi, we can tell them what are the options and thirdly the people of Delhi, who themselves wants to go somewhere with his family," said deputy CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)