UK ready to introduce further measures to resolve fuel crisis - PM's spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:41 IST
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain is ready to introduce further measures to help deliver fuel to petrol stations after a shortage of drivers strained supply chains, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said. A shortage of truck drivers in Britain has triggered panic buying of fuel in some English cities, with queues of cars snaking back from gas stations, many of which have run dry or simply closed.

"What we are doing as a responsible government (is) taking the preparatory steps necessary should any further measures be needed," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

