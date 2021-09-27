Left Menu

EU would be our trade priority, UK opposition Labour Party says

The opposition Labour Party would make rebuilding Britain's ties with the European Union its top trade priority, putting the bloc above U.S and Indo-Pacific deals in the post-Brexit era, its trade policy chief Emily Thornberry said on Monday, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is only two years into a possible five-year term, but Labour is using its annual conference in southern England to bill itself as a credible alternative government with Britain beset by fuel shortages, empty shelves and soaring energy prices.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:27 IST
EU would be our trade priority, UK opposition Labour Party says

The opposition Labour Party would make rebuilding Britain's ties with the European Union its top trade priority, putting the bloc above U.S and Indo-Pacific deals in the post-Brexit era, its trade policy chief Emily Thornberry said on Monday,

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is only two years into a possible five-year term, but Labour is using its annual conference in southern England to bill itself as a credible alternative government with Britain beset by fuel shortages, empty shelves and soaring energy prices. The government has made a push into the Indo-Pacific its trading priority, eyeing premium exports to its rapidly expanding middle classes and a surge in demand for British professional services.

But Thornberry told Reuters she would instead focus on fixing trade partnerships closer to home which have been hit by increased bureaucracy and a deterioration in diplomatic relations caused by the rancorous EU exit negotiations. "The reality is that it's always easier to trade with those who are geographically near, that's how it works," Thornberry said.

She described the free trade agreement signed with the EU on Christmas Eve 2020 as "thin" and "desperate", but said there was scope to build on it and restore a better functioning arrangement with Britain's largest export market. Since leaving the EU, British exporters in some sectors have either been priced out of EU markets or cut off entirely by the demands of new customs rules.

Thornberry's first step would be to strike an agreement with the EU to resolve problems with the transportation of food between Britain and the EU, and Britain and Northern Ireland. The government has said it wants to find solutions, but will not tie its food standard permanently to EU law.

A veterinary deal could help rebuild trust with Brussels and open the door to mini agreements on a range of other difficult issues that were delayed or left unresolved by the 2020 deal, Thornberry said. "Build on what's there, repair the holes, be pragmatic, be realistic, be grown up politicians and not dogmatic," Thornberry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021