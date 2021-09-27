Left Menu

BSF recovers huge cache of arms, narcotics, fake currency from international border in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency from the international border in the Akhnoor area of the Jammu region.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:31 IST
BSF recovers huge cache of arms, narcotics, fake currency from international border in Jammu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency from the international border in the Akhnoor area of the Jammu region. SPS Sandhu, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and PRO BSF, Jammu informed that acting on a specific input, a search operation was conducted near the international border in Akhnoor Area.

During a search operation, a bag was found hidden in thick Sarkanda grass. On opening the bag, four pistols, 100 round bullets, a packet containing narcotics (likely Heroin) weighing about one kilogram along with FICN worth Rs 2,75,000 were also found inside it. He added that the consignment was likely to be delivered to the anti-national elements (ANE) of the area, but BSF foiled their nefarious attempts by seizing the consignment.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021